Cash crunch delays match fees for all West Indies players

In middle of a global lockdown, international and domestic West Indies players are facing another challenge with Cricket West Indies (CWI) not paying their match fees since January this year that would under normal circumstances have been due for payment at the end of February 2020. The main reason for the delay in payments has been understood to be a severe cash crunch CWI has been facing which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The international men players have not been paid their match fee for the home series against Ireland in January (three ODIs and three T20Is) and the Sri Lanka tour in February-March (three ODIs and two T20Is). The international women are owed the match fees for the four matches they played in the T20 World Cup, played in February-March in Australia.

However, the biggest losers are the domestic players, most of whom have not been paid a large percentage of their match fees for the 2020 West Indies Championship, the regional four-day competition. In March, CWI discontinued the competition after eight of the 10 rounds, declaring Barbados the winners of the Headley-Weekes Trophy (named after Caribbean greats George Headley and Everton Weekes). The regional players are contracted under two categories: one comprises a set of 90 players that are on monthly retainers with the six franchises. The six teams include Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Leeward Islands and Windward Islands. These contracted players are split across four categories: A, B, C and Development. Players in Category A get a monthly remuneration of US $2,666, those in Category B get $2,000, those in Category C earn $1500 and those in Development get $1,000. The second contracted category is the play-for-pay, where players are paid on per-match basis. All regional players, across both categories, are paid $1600 per match which is separate from all the allowances including per diem.

According to Wayne Lewis, the secretary of the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA), the contracted regional players have been paid their allowances salaries, but match fees for all the eight rounds of the domestic four-day competition are still outstanding. Those in play-for-pay category, though, have been paid the match fee for the first three rounds only. “The players who are contracted, their monthly salary (and allowances) are up-to-date,” Lewis said. “The problem we are having is the retained players in the regional first-class competition have not been paid their match fees for the eight rounds that have been played so far.” According to Lewis, the West Indies women have received the prize money from the T20 World Cup, but not their match fees, which has also not been paid to the men’s white-ball squads. Lewis said WIPA was in touch with CWI to “ensure the money is paid as quickly as possible” to the players. Lewis also said that CWI had pointed out well in advance to WIPA about the cash crunch.

CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave had given the assurance that payments would be made in the near future. “Cricket West Indies is facing a tough time financially,” Grave said. “Whilst all of our contracted players have received their salaries and allowances, and some players have received prize money and match fees, there is still money that is outstanding and we are trying to settle these player payments as a priority.”

Confirming the delay in the payments, Grave explained the match fees accrued in January, for the Ireland series and the first three rounds of the four-day tournament, were meant to be paid by the end of the subsequent month (February). Similarly, payments for February (rounds three-six of the championship along with the Sri Lanka tour and the Women’s T20 World Cup) were due by end of March. And for the matches played in March (rounds seven and eight along with the Sri Lanka tour and the Women’s T20 World Cup) are only due by end of April.

Grave said the primary reason CWI was facing the cash crunch was the huge losses the board suffered while hosting Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2018. Grave was not sure when exactly CWI would be able to clear the dues, but he remained optimistic mainly because CWI was in the middle of negotiating a new broadcasting deal after the previous contract with Sony-Ten expired in late 2019. He also said that CWI was looking at ways to use the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, a 16-acre site which Grave called an “asset”, to raise money. “I can assure you we are working all the time to try and bring a speedy end so that we can pay everyone accordingly.”