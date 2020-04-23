Chris Gayle released by Jamaica Tallawahs, joins St Lucia Zouks

ST LUCIA: Chris Gayle will represent St Lucia Zouks in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, after Jamaica Tallawahs chose not to retain him. In February, the St Lucia franchise was purchased by KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, Kings XI Punjab’s parent company, and appointed Andy Flower as head coach. Gayle currently plays for Kings XI in the IPL. Gayle played for the Tallawahs in the first four CPL seasons, before spending the next two years with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He re-joined the Tallawahs last season and made 116 in his second game, but ended the season with 243 runs in ten innings as the franchise finished bottom of the table. St Lucia were the other team to be knocked out at the group stage last season. Daren Sammy has also been retained, and was confirmed as the franchise’s captain yesterday. Gayle, 40, is the leading run-scorer in T20 history. He has denied retiring from ODIs, but has not been selected for West Indies since last year’s World Cup. Earlier this year, he suggested he could play on until the age of 45. The CPL is currently scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 26, but organisers are currently making contingency plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is possible that the tournament will be played behind closed doors or without overseas players, or delayed until December.