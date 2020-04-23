Ruet-e-Hilal Committee says moon not sighted in Pakistan

KARACHI: The chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, has said that the moon was not sighted in all parts of the country and the Ramazan will fall on Saturday (April 25), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had a meeting in Karachi today to decide about sighting of the Moon for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1441 Hijri or otherwise.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Thursday (April 23) that moon of Ramadan was born on at 07:26 PST.

The MET office also added that the new moon will not be sighted today (April 23).

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman chaired the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai of Peshawar’s Qasim Ali Khan Mosque had also announced that their local committee would meet today for the moon sighting.

Every year, Mufti Shahabuddin holds separate meetings for Ramadan and Shawwal moons and make independent decisions, which are most of the times contradictory to official announcements.

