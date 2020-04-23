Sindh govt sets up COVID-19 testing lab at KU research centre to increase testing capacity

The Government of Sindh has established a coronavirus laboratory at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Research, Karachi University.Sindh Government Spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab said that the

Government of Sindh in its latest efforts to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus outbreak in the province has established COVID-19 laboratory to increase the testing capacity.

He said this in his tweet.

Senator Murtaza Wahab said in his tweet;

Sindh govt has established a #COVIDー19 laboratory at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Research, Karachi University.”

According to Senator Murtaza Wahab, this lab has the capacity 800 tests a day.

In a statement, the CM said that initially, the laboratory will conduct 800 tests on daily basis, however, the capacity will be increased to 2400 within three weeks.

Moreover, Pakistan has reported 224 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 10,513

4590 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3373 in Sindh, 1453 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 552 in Balochistan, 290 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 204 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Kashmir.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has climbed up to 10,811 after new infections were confirmed in the country today. The nation-wide death toll has risen to 228 with 73 deaths reported from Sindh.