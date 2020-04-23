Global COVID-19 death toll soars to 184,248

The global death toll from the coronavirus has climbed over 184,248 today.

Around 2,639,025 declared COVID-19 cases have been registered in 210 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 721,997 are now considered recovered.

In the United States, nearly 849,092 cases were confirmed, including more than 47,681 deaths. The US reported an increase of 2,341 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 25,085 fatalities, with 454 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. Spain has recorded 21,717 fatalities with 399 in a single day and 208,389 infections.

India has recorded more than 1,450 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 49 fatalities in the last 24 hours. While India’s coronavirus count has reached 20,471, the death toll due has climbed to 652.

Notably, the nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients in Pakistan jumped to 10,244, with 4,331 cases reported in Punjab, 3,373 in Sindh, 1,453 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 552 in Balochistan, 290 in Gilgit Baltistan, 194 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The virus has claimed at least 212 lives so far while at least 2,156 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus test report was negative. “Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]). The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is negative,” she posted on her Twitter handle.

The daily situational report issued by the Punjab Health Department confirmed that total number of coronavirus patients has risen to 4,331 with 103 new cases across the province. The total cases include 768 pilgrims, 1,883 Tableeghi Jamaat members, 97 inmates and 1,683 ordinary citizens.