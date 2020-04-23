Ramiz Raja says cricket needs to resume behind closed doors

Ramiz Raja Former Pakistan captain has come up in the favor of cricket being played behind closed doors during this lockdown situation.

The pandemic has stalled cricket events across the globe with clarity on what the future holds. Speculations continue to grow about the marquee tournaments but there is no firm stand taken on the tournaments like IPL or 2020 World Cup yet by its parent body or the global governing council.

The pandemic has already claimed lives of over 180,000 people across the globe. The total cases have crossed over 2,000,000 and reports suggest continuous surge in the number of cases across the globe. For the sporting season to resume, it is important to contain the fatal virus, and situation to return to normal at first.

“Cricket fans are starved now and the coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill but I don’t think cricket boards can survive for long like this. They can’t continue to pay out salaries and expenses without having cricket activities it would be disastrous for them,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

“I would also urge the Pakistan Cricket Board to think on these lines and hold talks with other boards to see how cricket activities can be resumed even behind closed doors,” he added.