Trump signs immigration order curbing some green cards

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an order to temporarily block some immigrants from permanent residence in the United States, saying he was doing so in order to protect American workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order, which was immediately slammed by immigrant advocates and lawyers, is set to last for 60 days and then will be reviewed and possibly extended.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday he would sign the order later in the day. An administration official revealed that legal aides spent Tuesday working on the order. Trump said he would review the executive order at the end of that 60-day period and decide if it should be renewed.

He suggested there will be economic effects of the order, indicating it would “protect American workers,” and noted that it will have certain exemptions.

The move – which could prove largely symbolic, given the restrictions on immigration already in place due to the coronavirus pandemic – allows Trump and his campaign to play directly to his base on the issue of immigration, which the President believes won him the 2016 election and he hopes to use again in 2020.

Some critics saw Republican Trump’s announcement as a move to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to implement a long-sought policy goal of barring more immigrants ahead of the November 3 election.

“In order to protect our great American workers I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens,” Trump said at his daily news conference about the coronavirus at the White House.