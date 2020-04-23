Two patients die of COVID-19 in Lahore’s hospital

Two more coronavirus patients have died today at the hospital, bringing the death toll to 58 in Punjab.

According to details, 80-year-old male patient and 53 years old female patient were declared dead at the Mayo hospital in Lahore. Both patients were suffering from coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours. On the other hand, as many as 94 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in eight different jails of Punjab.