Mazari expresses regret as politics continue to rise above global pandemic

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari has expressed regret that politics continue to raise its head above the global pandemic.

While world is battling a global pandemic, threat of war looms large in our region once again coinciding with the oil glut issue too!! Realpolitik continues to raise its head above the global pandemic. Unfortunate. https://t.co/7BmuLNTI2W — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 23, 2020

In a tweet, Shireen Mazari highlighted US President’s tweet and wrote, “While the world is battling a global pandemic, threat of war looms large in our region once again coinciding with the oil glut issue too!! Realpolitik continues to raise its head above the global pandemic. Unfortunate.”

Mazari’s tweet came after President Donald Trump’s post on Twitter in which he wrote that he has instructed the US Navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats” that harass US ships.

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has instructed the US Navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats” that harass US ships.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump wrote.

Later on Wednesday senior Pentagon officials said the tweet was a lawful order though it did not mark a change in the rules of engagement.

“The President issued an important warning to the Iranians. What he was emphasizing is all of our ships retain the right of self-defense and people need to be very careful in their interactions to understand the inherent right of self-defense,” Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist told reporters at the Pentagon.

The tweet is the latest provocative threat Trump has levied against Tehran amid scrutiny of his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and raises fears about the possibility of a miscalculation between the two longtime foes.