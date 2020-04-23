PM to raise COVID-19 funds in Telethon today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in Telethon today to raise funds for the people affected by coronavirus lockdown.

A Telethon is a television programme to raise money for a charity. It will be aired at 4:00 pm on the public and all the private channels.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the Telethon for Corona Relief Fund will sensitize the citizens within the country and abroad to help in raising the fund. He said that the telecom companies are facilitating consumers to send SMS on 6677 to contribute their share in PM Corona Relief Fund.

The Prime Minister appreciated the telethon initiative and said that Pakistani nation has faced every problem with persistence and perseverance. He said Pakistani people have always helped their brothers openly in every moment of trouble.

In a video message, he said due to vast number of affected persons, huge amounts will be required to help them.

He urged the philanthropists to actively participate in this fundraising campaign.