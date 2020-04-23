Iran successfully launches first military satellite

Iran has successfully launched its first military satellite into space, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement.

The IRGC, which was established after 1979 to defend the revolution, revealed that the Noor 1 (Light 1) military satellite was launched aboard the Ghased satellite carrier.

نخستين تصوير از پرتاب موفق اولين #ماهواره_نظامي_جمهوري_اسلامي_ايران pic.twitter.com/avi0cRieAx — خبرگزاری صداوسیما (@iribnewsFa) April 22, 2020

The satellite was launched from the country’s central desert.

The IRGC described the launch as “a great achievement” and a new development for Iran in the aerospace field.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran had violated a UN resolution and needed “to be held accountable”.

He spoke shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had instructed the US Navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea”.

Iran accused the US of giving a “Hollywood version of events” and said the US Navy had blocked the path of an Iranian ship earlier this month.

A spokesman for the Iranian armed forces criticised Mr Trump’s tweet, saying that “instead of bullying others” the US should focus on “saving the contingent of their [armed] forces that has been infected with coronavirus”.

The countries came close to war in January, when the US killed a top IRGC general in a drone strike in Iraq. Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases hosting US forces.

In the past years, Iran conducted a number of failed attempts at launching satellites into space, the latest of which was in February when the Zafar 1 satellite was launched but could not arrive at its orbit because it failed to reach the required speed.