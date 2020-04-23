UAE princess hits out against Islamophobic posts by Indian expats

Princess Hend Al-Qassimi of the UAE has spoken out against Islamophobic social media posts by an Indian expat working in the Emirates.

“The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome,” she wrote on Twitter. “All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed.”

The princess also posted a section of Emirati law regarding hate speech which, she pointed out, applies to UAE citizens and non-citizens alike.

The Princess’ tweet came as a response to Islamophobic social media posts by an Indian-origin employee in the UAE. The Princess also expressed her dismay over changing social reality in India, where the Hindu-majority has been pitted against Muslims, who are in a minority, intensifying the climate of hatred.

Princess Qassimi shared the screenshots of his tweets and warned that those engaging in racism and Islamophobia will have to pay penalty and will be made to leave UAE. Upadhyay has apparently deactivated his Twitter handle now.

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

In recent weeks, an increasing number of Indian professionals have been reportedly fired and forced to leave the UAE for posting Islamophobic messages on social media.

It is an interesting turn of events between the two friendly countries.

In August, the UAE rewarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the state’s top award just weeks after India illegally annexed Kashmir, violating the Muslim-majority state’s autonomous nature.