Death anniversary of Moin Akhtar observed

The fans of comedy king and legendary TV Film artiste, Moin Akhtar observed his 9th death anniversary on Wednesday by remembering his lifetime services.

Born on December 24, 1950, Moin Akhtar left his fans on April 22, 2011. He was considered as a comedian of extremely high standard in Pakistan with experience of entertaining his audience for a long time.

From theater to silver screen, Moin Akhtar’s work introduced nonstop laughter for everyone and became popular among the entertainment loving audience.

He was liked for providing humor for people of all ages, and with a style that remains unmatched. His attempts to avoid vulgarity in his humor rendered him a favorite amongst family audiences.

He was fluent in several languages, including English, Bengali, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memon, Pashto, Gujarati and Urdu. He performed not only in Pakistan but played in several stage shows like Bakra Qiston Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai with Umer Sharif in India too.

The comedies of Moin Akhtar are an inspiration for many young comedians to guide them with proper techniques, skills and styles.

He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1996 by the Government of Pakistan and Sitara-i-Imtiaz awarded in 2011.