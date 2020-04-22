Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantkumar Chakraborty passes away

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantkumar Chakraborty passed away on April 21 in Mumbai. He was 95.

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty confirmed the news of his grandfather’s demise.

He told indianexpress.com, “Yes, he passed away yesterday. Thanks for the condolences, but we would like to grieve by ourselves for now.”

Due to the lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, Mithun Chakraborty is, reportedly, stuck in Bangalore where he was shooting for a film.

Basantkumar Chakroborty is survived by wife Santimoyee Chakraborty and son Mithun Chakraborty.