Rubina gives a befitting response to her critics

Ruswai is a drama serial that promised to raise the reproving topic of Gang rape. The drama started with a high note, first few episodes of the drama was exceptional and Sana Javed’s acting was also mind blowing.

But as the story evolved it emerged as a completely different drama and became a Watta Satta story. Samira’s brother played by Osman Tahir and his wife Minna Tariq who is Director Rubina Asharaf’s daughter got the spot light and through out the drama their story somehow became the central story with Sameera’s track was being side lined.

In the last episode Sameera’s track was covered wholesomely but everything happened abruptly; Sameera filled the case, won her battle, Salman died saving Sameera’s life and eventually Sameera married doctor Feroz and the entry of Mukhtara Mai at the end, it all happened in one last episode.

Ruswai gained a lot of fame and people liked this drama, on the other hand some people also criticized the drama for losing its track and for the sudden wrap up and believed that this drama is just another drama depicting different house hold issues not addressing a major issue like gang rape.

Sana Javed’s interview was aired by a web media channel the day Ruswai’s last episode was aired. Sana in her interview talking about the same issue said: “I am satisfied with my character.” “Its the duty of director, that what is his/her vision and how he/she carries the story and how to evolve the story, edit it and how to increase any character’s treatment.” added Ruswai’s actress.

Rubina Ashraf on the other hand who is the director of Ruswai came in her defense and she answered all the allegations in an interview. Talking about giving more screen time to her own daughter she said: “This controversy started after those two episodes after which Minna’s work actually became prominent; first in which she left baby in the bath tub, second when Hamza was in hospital. Minna did not have many scenes as such to prove her mattle except those two scenes. These are the two scenes in which Minna did not let down me and the production house after which the debate started which is a strange thing.”

Rubina Asharaf also addressed those people who raised this point and said: “My journey of Ruswai was extremely well, the conspiracy that started towards the end that scenes of Hamza and Minna are more than Sameera and actual script was not like that. If this didn’t happen our journey was very beautiful and all this bad patch is because of that one person, I am heart broken because I dealt with him/her with love throughout” said Rubina Asharaf.

Rubina Asharaf has some reputation; she is out spoken, never tells a lies, she is upfront, no one can say her something wrong. I just want to clarify it, its the matter of my integrity now. I just want to say that whatever Rubina did was written in the script as it is. Those people who raised this issue should be ashamed.” Rubina also criticized media journalists and said that this field doesn’t need people like you.

What do you guys think about these remarks of Rubina Asharaf? Did you guys also think that Ruswai went off track and it was a clear case of nepotism?