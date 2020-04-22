PNCA starts online concert to assist artists

Ghazal singer Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan will perform in an online concert on Thursday arranged by PNCA under its series of live concerts titled ‘Artist supports program’, to support musicians during these trying times of lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic.

This series of online concerts by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) aimed at keeping not only music lovers but the artist as well engaged to make life beautiful along with helping the artists in an honorable way in such hard times.

According to the management, these concerts go live through official Facebook page of PNCA and the maximum number of likes on these posts will determine the fee of these artists.

Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan is the son of Ustad Qudratullah Khan and the brother of the late Ustad Zafar Ali Khan

Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan is the son of Ustad Qudratullah Khan and the brother of the late Ustad Zafar Ali Khan.

He belongs to the Gwalior Gharana of music, a tradition that traces its roots back to Mian Tansen, a legendary musical maestro in the court of the Mughal Emperor, Akbar. With great agility and immense creativity, Mehmood Ali Khan’s vocal renditions are an evidence of a tradition in good handsThe series started with folk and classical artists, Zarsanga a well-known folk name from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bashir Baloch, Pride of Performance and Liaquat Parkoi son of Murad Parkoi from Balochistan who are the great Names in the folk music, also performed and received a large number of likes for their presentation of folk culture.

The aim of these live concerts is to provide entertainment to the home bound people and help the lockdown artists of remote areas.