Saba Qamar releases first-ever YouTube video

Actress Saba Qamar announced to launch her YouTube channel and a few days ago she released a teaser. She was super excited for her first upcoming YouTube video.

Finally, after a long wait, she has released the first episode which is “Isolation” by Saba Qamar.

In her first-ever video, Saba Qamar shared her views on how isolation has completely changed her thinking.

Earlier, we never had time to talk to anyone but now as we are free we are getting all the time to know about ourselves. All of us are getting to know ourselves more and more.

However, in the beginning, Saba Qamar was frustrated due to the lockdown but now she has turned her frustration into gratitude.

She captioned her video, “We’ve all been in lockdown and isolation has not been easy for anyone. I decided to voice my frustration and also express my gratitude for it. Heres an experimental video that i did with a couple of my friends. Hope you like, Share and Subscribe to encourage me to make further videos. Lots of Love.”