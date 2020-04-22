I am a little conservative when it comes to parenting: Karisma

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor recently made her digital debut with Mentalhood. The ALTBalaji series that deals with issues of motherhood, also stars Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Tilottama Shah, Shruti Seth, Sanjay Suri and Dino Morea in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Karisma Kapoor opened up about Mentalhood, its success and what sets her apart from sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Mentalhood received a very warm response. Were you expecting it?

Honestly, they had asked me to read the script when they approached me, before I made a decision. I was happy in my space and the story did change my mind to get back to acting. I always knew it was something very special and people will definitely love it. But the reception it has received is beyond expectations. I am so grateful that people understood what we were trying to say. I agreed to do Mentalhood because it had a meaningful and relevant content. It’s also filled with real emotions. Every woman at some point has lived and experienced these situations. This is why they could identify with the characters. And most importantly, through the show people have got to know that being a mother is a never ending job.

Was there any similarity you found with your character Meira?

There had been so many instances, when I was like I have done this and that like her.

What do you think worked for the show?

For me, the writing was the secret to its success.

Tell us something about the experience of shooting for Mentalhood.

Mentalhood did make me quite excited but there were moments when I would ask myself, why am I doing this (laughs). I was enjoying not being in the spotlight for so long. However, when it comes to this show, I really believed in the emotion. It was an easy going, fun series, and also very women centric. From the producer, director to even the technicians, predominantly we were surrounded by women. It was such an empowering and motivating experience.

It’s usually said that one has to be a friend to their child. Do you vouch for the idea?

The challenge is to strike a balance. It’s a fine line. Kids should be encouraged to be a friend but you also have to be a parent to them. It’s quite a tricky place to be in.

How similar and different are you, Kareena and your mother as a parent?

I think I am more of a disciplinarian (laughs). Both of us have grown with a very strong value system ingrained in us and I think we are doing the same with our children. Our mother was very particular about our upbringing, and 100 percent qualities got passed on. As for the differences, Kareena is more easy going, I am a little conservative when it comes to parenting.

You have been quite active on social media. Do you feel it’s important to have a more personal connect with your audience?

I am a very private person, so being on social media was new to me. But I was encouraged and now I do enjoy it to a certain limit. I must add that people have been generally very appreciative. It’s a great compliment that they still have the same love for me.

Now that you are back, will we see more of you in the coming time?

Honestly, I have never planned anything in life. I just go with my gut instinct. That has been the case even when I turned an entrepreneur. Let’s see. I am open minded but have no strategy as such in place.

Since you have done television earlier, any plans of getting back?

I have been doing selective appearances but television is very tough. You need to put in 16-18 hours. It has been a conscious choice to not indulge in it, as it really gets very hectic. I want to enjoy my time with my family and kids. Also, since I started early, when I was very young – just out of school, I enjoyed being on a break. I am in a very happy space.