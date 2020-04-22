Rohit Shetty makes food and stay arrangements for frontline personnel of police

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has made food and stay arrangements across eight hotels in the city for the personnel of Mumbai Police who are are working to stop the spread of coronavirus on the ground level.

Mumbai Police has thanked the Simmba director for his assistance on social media. Their tweet read, “#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe.”

Earlier, Shetty produced a video under his company, Rohit Shetty Picturez, encouraging people to follow the 21-day lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had imposed last month amid the pandemic.

The filmmaker has donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to provide financial support to daily wage workers in the Hindi film industry.

The organisation’s general secretary had at the time told indianexpress.com , “Rohit Shetty, who is known for his action adventure films, is always available for his stunt artistes. This donation of 51 lakhs is a huge amount to help our film workers without whom creating these big blockbusters is impossible.”