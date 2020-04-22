Imamul Haq not in favour of cricket behind closed doors

LAHORE: Pakistan opening batsman Imamul Haq has revealed that he is not in favour of playing cricket behind closed doors but insisted that if sports activities resumed he will support the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “The charm is lost without the crowd and it feels odd playing without them but if that is what the PCB wants then we have to support that,” he said in an online video conference. However, Imam maintained that the ICC T20 World Cup should be played with crowds. “It’s the ICC’s decision as well as the boards’ but I do think that crowds should be allowed,” he said. Imam further said that the online fitness tests conducted by the PCB went well and assured that players had been taking care of themselves during the lockdown. He said that he had an indoor gym which had been keeping him fit during this period of sporting inactivity. “The fitness tests went exactly like our previous tests. Luckily, I had a gym set up at my home just before the lockdown so I’ve been keeping myself fit and taking help from the trainer,” Imam said.