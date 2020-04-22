Next four weeks critical for Pakistan: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: The next three to four weeks are very critical for Pakistan, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Wednesday, as he briefed the media about the continuing impact of the coronavirus in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a press briefing on the current situation.

“We have received the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, 17, for the third time in Pakistan during the last 24 hours,” said Dr. Mirza adding that the next three to four weeks would be critical for Pakistan.

He said that the spread of communicable diseases in Pakistan was high due to ignorance on the matter. “Communicable diseases are preventable but we do not focus,” he said. “Diseases spread despite efforts but a lot of things are under our control but since we don’t invest in it, we let diseases spread, he further said.

The Minister said that a policy of cluster lockdown was being followed on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Updating the recent measures of the provincial government, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan said that 216 hot spot areas had been sealed to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The government was battling the coronavirus by through targeted lock-down so that the routines of the people had a minimal impact, he added.