SHC dismisses bail plea of Khurshid Shah

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah in assets beyond income case bail plea has rejected by Sindh High Court.

While announcing the reserved verdict, the court has also turned down the bail plea of Shah’s son MPA Farukh Ahmed Shah. However, other accused in the reference have been granted bails.

On September 18, the NAB arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. “NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case,” a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

Earlier on January 11, he had filed for bail.

The court reserved its verdict in the case on April 14 after 12 hearings.

Justice Amjad Hussain Sahito and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi heard the case.