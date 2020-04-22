Rising CO2 emissions may directly harm our ability to think ...

Researchers have found that rising atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations will cause urban and indoor levels of the gas to increase, which may significantly reduce our basic decision-making ability and complex strategic thinking.

Earlier research has shown that elevated CO2 levels can increase sleepiness and anxiety, and impair cognitive function.

The study, published in the journal GeoHealth, revealed that by the end of the century, people could be exposed to indoor CO2 levels up to 1400 parts per million – more than three times today’s outdoor levels, and well beyond what humans have ever experienced.

Put simply, when we breathe air with high CO2 levels, the CO2 levels in our blood rise, reducing the amount of oxygen that reaches our brains. Studies show that this can increase sleepiness and anxiety, and impair cognitive function.

We all know the feeling: Sit too long in a stuffy, crowded lecture hall or conference room and many of us begin to feel drowsy or dull. In general, CO2 concentrations are higher indoors than outdoors, the authors wrote. And outdoor CO2 in urban areas is higher than in pristine locations. The CO2 concentrations in buildings are a result of both the gas that is otherwise in equilibrium with the outdoors, but also the CO2 generated by building occupants as they exhale.

In fact, at 1400 ppm, CO 2 concentrations may cut our basic decision-making ability by 25 percent, and complex strategic thinking by around 50 percent, the authors found.