Pakistani student listed amongst Forbes ’30 Under 30′ Asia 2020 list

Bilal Bin Saqib, who recently graduated from the London School of Economics has been featured in Forbes magazine’s coveted 30 under 30 list.

Bilal was featured in the magazine because of his project that focuses on providing clean water to thousands of people in Sindh and Baluchistan.

“I am honored that I was able to make Pakistan proud. I have been chosen by Forbes for helping the water-deprived communities in Pakistan,” said Bilal while talking to the media about his accomplishment.

Forbes mentioned that Bilal bin Saqib has founded a social organization named “tayaba”. This organization provides clean water to the people of Pakistan. One of the most important initiatives is the “H2O wheel”.

It is basically a plastic wheel that helps to reduce the burden on women and children carrying water in rural areas of Pakistan. The wheel can carry up to 40 liters of water, which is eight to 10 times more than what a mud pot (traditionally used to carry water) can hold.”

He further added that his organization has helped almost 5500 families by providing them with H20 wheel in rural areas of Sindh. Due to lockdown, he was unable to provide H20 wheel to people. Now he has started a project of One Million Meals, an initiative to provide free food to health workers in order to help them fight against corona.

Saqib was also awarded “Highly Commended Masters Student of the Year 2019” by FindAMasters, a global database for Masters degree programs. This award was presented for the contributions made by Saqib on his campus.