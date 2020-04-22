PM Imran tests negative for coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday underwent a test for Covid-19 after the Edhi Foundation’s chairperson Faisal Edhi, who called on him last week, was diagnosed with the virus.

Medical experts from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital took his sample for the deadly disease.

On April 15, Faisal Edhi met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to offer him with a Rs10 million cheque for the Corona Relief Fund.

Earlier a day ago, the head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi was diagnosed with coronavirus, however, he did not show any symptoms.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has surge to 9,749 after 533 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours.