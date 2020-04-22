Australia joins US ships in South China Sea amid rising tension ...

An Australian frigate has joined three United States warships in the South China Sea near an area where a Chinese vessel is suspected to be exploring for oil, near waters also claimed by Vietnam and Malaysia, officials said on Wednesday (April 22).

The warships arrived this week close to where the Chinese government survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 has been operating, which is in turn near where a vessel operated by Malaysia’s Petronas state oil company is conducting exploratory drilling, regional security sources have said.

Defence experts believe Australia’s participation in the military drills alongside the US would have been planned months in advance.

But the show of force comes at a significant time, as other nations express growing concerns with China’s expansion in the region.

In March, Beijing also launched two new research stations on artificial reefs in territory claimed by the Philippines and others.

The department also insisted “Australia has maintained a robust program of international engagement with countries in and around the South China Sea for decades”.

Despite the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in January, Australian officials have been closely watching as Beijing ramps up its activities in the strategically important South China Sea.

Earlier this month, Vietnam lodged an official protest with Beijing after the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat it said had been rammed by a China Coast Guard vessel near the Paracel Islands.