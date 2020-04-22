Corgi puppy scares the life out of people in viral photo

It is rare that a picture can so quickly go from being one of the worst things you’ve ever seen to one of the best things you’ve ever seen.

A greedy Corgi gave his family a terrible fright after they found him lying on his back covered in red, sticky jam.

When the family first spotted Gody the Corgi covered in red on the floor, they thought he had been gravely injured. But they quickly discovered he was not hurt but covered from head to toe with fruit jelly (or possibly red dragon fruit).

It transpires the puppy inadvertently faked its death and nearly gave us all a heart attack after going on a food raid before having a kip in this unorthodox but fantastic position.

Uncovering the truth behind this faked death scene has proven to be quite tricky, with the dog in question named variously as Candy and Gody and the food identified in differing reports as jam, watermelon and dragon fruit. There’s also the matter of whether the picture was staged or authentic.

Vietnamese people on social media have explained that passionfruit is commonly placed on family altars and it’s more likely that the little pup got his hands on one.