World on brink of ‘hunger pandemic’: UN food agency chief

The United Nations food agency has warned the world is also “on the brink of a hunger pandemic” as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to “multiple famines of biblical proportions” within a few months if immediate action is not taken.

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the UN Security Council that even before the COVID-19 crisis, he told world leaders that “2020 would be facing the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.” This was due to the wars in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, locust swarms in Africa, frequent natural disasters and economic crises including in Lebanon, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia, he said.

He further added that today 821 million people go to bed hungry every night all over the world, a further 135 million people are facing “crisis levels of hunger or worse,” and a new World Food Program analysis shows that as a result of COVID-19 an additional 130 million people “could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020.”

Beasley, who is recovering from COVID-19, said if those 30 million people can’t be reached, “our analysis shows that 300,000 people could starve to death every single day over a three-month period” — and that doesn’t include increased starvation due to the coronavirus.

“In a worst-case scenario, we could be looking at famine in about three dozen countries, and in fact, in 10 of these countries we already have more than one million people per country who are on the verge of starvation,” he said.

According to WFP, the 10 countries with the worst food crises in 2019 were Yemen, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria, Sudan, Nigeria and Haiti.