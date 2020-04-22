Shehbaz Sharif to appear before NAB team today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team today in the money laundering case.

The NAB had warned the PML-N president that legal action will be taken against the PML-N president if he fails to appear before the bureau today in a money laundering case.

Shehbaz Sharif has been resummoned by the NAB along with a detailed record of properties inherited by him. The bureau assured him of adequate precautionary measures in the NAB office against COVID-19.

The anti-graft watchdog has assured PML-N leader that all safety measures will be undertaken on the occasion of his appearance before the accountability court. The NAB also said that the investigation team will ask questions from the PML-N leader while maintaining social distancing.

On Saturday, NAB said it had no intention of arresting the former Punjab chief minister.

A NAB spokesman had said in a statement that the bureau has required only detailed answers to a few questions from Shehbaz Sharif. He said the bureau takes action as per law and rules in light of the evidence and added NAB officers have no affiliation with any political party or group.

NAB had summoned Shehbaz on April 17, asking him to furnish the complete details of his foreign assets and other businesses in a money laundering case. However, Shehbaz skipped the hearing, saying that he was advised to restrict movement owing to coronavirus as he was a cancer survivor.