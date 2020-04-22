UK to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow

British Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced that a vaccine developed by researchers at Oxford University will be tested on people from tomorrow.

More vaccines would be prepared if trials are successful, it would potentially slow down the number of COVID-19 cases that has already claimed 175,000 lives and caused devastating economic damage.

While speaking at a press conference on Downing Street, Health Secretary Hancock announced that he was providing £20m to the Oxford team to help financially support its clinical trials, with a further £22.5m going to researchers at Imperial College London.

In late March, Professor Gilbert received 2.2 million pounds as funding from the UK government for vaccine development and trials. Researchers enrolled over 500 healthy volunteers to test if their vaccine can prevent the novel coronavirus. The vaccine is an adenovirus vaccine vector and was developed at Oxford’s Jenner Institute. Adenoviral vectors are a very well-studied vaccine type, having been used safely in thousands of participants, from 1 week to 90 years of age, in vaccines targeting over 10 different diseases.

According to Hancock, in the long run “the best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine”.

“This is a new disease, this is uncertain science, but I’m certain that we will throw everything we’ve got at developing a vaccine,” he added. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also pitched for the Oxford vaccine on Sunday, saying ‘ChAdOX1′ is the frontrunner in the race to take on the deadly COVID-19 virus.