Oil crash weighs on KSE-100 index

Bulls retreat at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, as benchmark KSE-100 index nosedived over 1,100 points intraday.

Kse-100 lost steam following Oil price crash which rattled global equity markets. US WTI crude oil crashed over 300% yesterday to over -$50/barrel, for the first time history. Furthermore, stocks also lost ground amid profit taking as back to back index surge due to economic triggers offered good gains to the investors. However, the dip also mirrors investors cautious sentiments, as the recent bearish trend lacks strong fundamentals, as Pakistan’s economy along with global economy is headed towards recession.

The KSE-100 Index remained in the negative territory throughout the session, marking its intraday low at 32,300.73 after losing 1,198.92 points. It ended lower by 1,076.82 points at 32,422.83.

The overall trading volumes surged from 283.15 million in the previous session to 338.66 million. The volume chart was led by with Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited , followed by Fauji Cement Company Limited and Hascol Petroleum Limited. The scrips had exchanged 59.61 million, 24.21 million and 22.09 million shares, respectively.

Sector wise, the index was pulled down by Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 288 points, Fertilizer with 175 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 136 points, Commercial Banks with 124 points and Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 106 points.

Among the companies, most points taken off the index was by ENGRO which stripped the index of 129 points followed by Hub Power Company Limited with 114 points, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited with 98 points, Pakistan Petroleum Limited with 94 points and Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited with 62 points.

Global Markets

Global equity markets were rattled by bloodbath at US crude oil crash, entering into negative territory on a coronavirus-induced supply glut. Gulf debt and equity markets slumped. The Saudi stock index TASI dropped 1.5% at the market open with oil company Aramco down 1.7%.Shares in the Dubai market .DFMGI fell 1.4% while the Abu Dhabi index.ADI lost 0.5% and the Kuwaiti premier index .BKP declined 2%. The cost of insuring against a potential debt default by Saudi Arabia – the world’s biggest oil exporter – increased slightly, to 168 basis points from 166 on Monday, according to data from IHS Markit. It is up 13 bps in the past week.

European markets closed sharply lower on following the oil market volatility and the coronavirus outbreak remained in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down over 3% provisionally, driven lower by basic resources stocks, which cratered almost 6%. All sectors and major bourses finished below the flat line. The British pound fell against the dollar on the back of the unemployment data showing asurge, while London’s FTSE 100 index closed 3% lower. Germany’s DAX and CAC-40 In France also edged lower.

Meanwhile, Asian markets also plunged as Mainland Chinese stocks fell on the day, with the Shanghai composite down 0.9% to about 2,827.01. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.20%, as of its final hour of trading. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.97% to close at 19,280.78 as shares of index heavyweights Fast Retailing and Softbank Group dropped 3.74% and 4.11%.

The major economic driver that has pulled down the global markets , US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery pared losses to trade in positive territory on Tuesday, one day after plunging below zero for the first time in history. The contract expires today, which means that thin trading volume has contributed to the wild price action. The contract for June delivery, which is the more actively traded and therefore a better indication of how Wall Street views the price of oil, slipped 45% to $11.26 per barrel. The contract for July delivery fell roughly 22% to $20.49.Meanwhile, in another bearish sign, international benchmark Brent crude traded plummeted 23.5% lower at $19.70 per barrel. Earlier in the session Brent fell to $18.10, its lowest level since Dec. 2001, before paring some of those losses.