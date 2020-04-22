Prospect of global food crisis

It turns out that the world was flirting with food insecurity even before the coronavirus pandemic upset global supply chains. According to the United Nation’s Global Report on Food Crises, released Tuesday, 135 million people in 55 countries were living in conditions of acute food crises or outright humanitarian emergencies last year. Now, with the pandemic forcing entire countries to shut down, the problem is likely to get much worse. Just recently, in fact, WTO (World Trade Organisation), WHO (World Health Organisation) and FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) released a joint report warning against just this problem.

It is shocking how something as essential as harvesting agriculture produce and ensuring delivery from farm to market has suddenly become such a big problem. Since the coronavirus spreads so easily, and it is still without a vaccine, it is important to lock down the entire world just to contain its spread. That much makes sense. But that also means that fewer people can be gathered for harvesting. Then, with very little transport allowed and very few people on the job, delivery also becomes a problem. Yet even when that is assured, it is difficult to arrange a decent spread with much of the market still closed. Then there is also the threat of countries with insufficient indigenous supplies not being able to import any food in the near future. Because of signs of this food crisis, country after country has placed a blanket ban on food exports.

The only way to go on without much of a supply shortage, and the ensuing panic, is by regulating the food sector very carefully. As the lockdown is being eased, it should be ensured that this sector is placed right at the top of the priority list. It should be provided with the manpower and all the logistical support that is needed to keep food shelves full. Neither the lockdown nor attempts at carefully reviving the economy are going to bear much fruit if people run out of food to eat. These are still the early days in the global war against the coronavirus and things could indeed get much worse. And with time it is more or less setting in that things are going to stay as they are for quite a while. That makes it all the more important to make sure there is enough food as the entire world hunkers down till this threat is over. *