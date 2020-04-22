Kazakhstan — Land of Thousand Splendid Suns

Situated in the heart of the Eurasian landmass, Kazakhstan spread at the crossroads of the world’s ancient civilizations as a lynchpin to the cultural and ideological linkages. Kazakhstan is also a connecting knot to diverse economic corridors of the world. Kazakhstan is a fascinating country with spectacularly enriched cultural legacy within the Central Asian region where thousand splendid suns shine with all their grandeur. Where history is radiating with elegance, where beautiful streams are rushing with songs of the history and where mountain ranges are glorious with magnificent stories in their breasts. Where Kazakhs people are beacons of their deep historical heritages, values of exceptional men of the past who have maintained the perspective and mission to the countrymen of what made modern Kazakhstan is standing tall today among the comity of nations. With this abundance in the backdrop and historically significant geographical location, the state of Kazakhstan is all set to honor important anniversaries this year. These ceremonies include the 1150th anniversary of the oriental thinker Abu Nasr al-Farabi, 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde and 175th anniversary of the dawn of a wonderful philosopher and poet Abai Kunanbayev. Another significant initiative announced by the government of Kazakhstan is to switch the Kazakh language from Cyrillic to Latin before 2025. During the year, apart from celebrating these heroes of the past, there is an initiative announced by the state of Kazakhstan to recognize ‘modern heroes of Kazakhstan’ wherein a list of “100 new faces” will be generated to acknowledge young talent and leadership at the national and international levels.

Over all these years, modernity and richness in Kazakhstan flourished as a result of the wisdom and philosophies by the great oriental thinker Abu Nasr al-Farabi, who was born in 870 in Farab city (Otrar), a famous place situated at the place of Aris River flowing into Syr Darya River, in the Eastern Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan will celebrate 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Muhammad Al-Farabi this year. He was the earliest philosophers and intellectual of his time reached significant levels of influence over the later Islamic philosophers including Avicenna. Al-Farabi was a linguist and translated the works of Plato and Aristotle apart from adding his own understanding and additions to the works. He was famously called as Mallim e Sani, as Second master/teacher. Al Farabi made a clear distinction between philosophy and religion and provided the scientific understanding to investigate truth. Al Farabi has wrote countless manuscripts in diverse branches of knowledge including” The Pearls of Wisdom”, “The Grand Book on Music”, Al Madina Al-Fadila. For several years, the knowledge and wisdom of Al Farabi has not only influenced the region of his origin but has also triggered renaissance in Europe. Over the years, Al Farabi has also became a source of Knowledge Bridge between east and west to inspire pursuits of innovative literature, philosophes and understanding of the world around. Works of Al Farabi has also been translated into different languages. Kazakhstan is heir to the glorious life and letters of Al Farabi and to honor him Kazakhstan National University has been renamed as Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

One more important upcoming anniversary that Kazakhstan is all set to celebrate is the 175th birth anniversary of one of the finest poet, thinker, philosopher and musician of all times Abai Qunanbayuli, who is referred to as ‘Abai” and considered as Shakespeare of Kazakhstan. Born in 1845 in Chingiz Mountains Semipalatinsk region in Eastern Kazakhstan, Abai’s ancestors had deep aristocratic past as a result Abai was able to receive best of education available leading him to begin writing poetry since he was five years old. Abai has been considered pioneering the Kazakh literature and classics. Abai’s poetic and pros heritage has made the richness in the form of songs, poems, translation, folk lore and prose considered as assets for the Kazakh nation. Abai has also translated works of great poets and writers in Kazakh language further enriching the literature history of the mother tongue. Through writing books and scriptures, documenting the literature was Abai’s outstanding contribution towards Kazakh literature as most of it was oral reflecting the nomadic life of people in those times. One of his famous book is “Kara Sozder” is an exploration of the contemporary history and life in Kazakhstan. As a result of his outstanding work and contributions, Abai won extraordinary appreciation, authority and popularity in the region and beyond. Like Al-Farabi, Abai enriched classical life of Kazakhstan and put the structure for foundation of what modern Kazakhstan is today. Kazakhstan is indebted to this great folk hero who has built the national consciousness. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, many of the city allay and education institutions are named after him apart from celebrating his birth anniversary as an important national day.

Third and most important national anniversary that will be celebrated during this year is the 750th Anniversary of Golden Horde, one of the magnificent historical site in Kazakhstan that has been considered as a cultural heritage to be included in the list of the UNESCO World Heritage. For this 750th anniversary celebrations of golden horde, Khan Orda settlement in Karagandy region and the Zhoshy Khan Mausoleum will be restored in order to open up for foreign and local tourists. The celebrations began last year with exhibition and showcasing cultures and customs of Golden Horde period in various parts of the world. The name Golden Horde is given to the Kipchak Khanate established by Mongol ruler Batu Khan who was the grandson of the Genghis Khan. The empire was lasted for 200 years and was on the territory of modern day Kazakhstan. The history of this region dates back to two thousand years. Kazakhstan shares this richness of heritage with Mongolia. While Kazakhstan will be celebrating 750th anniversary of Golden Horde, Mongolia will be reveling the 800th anniversary of the Karakorum in August this year. Here Karakorum was the early capital of Mongolia in the early 15th century. These days and events are recalled in order to keep alive the history of a country for generations to come, as there is no future without a historical glorious base.

These great men of the past have given Kazakhstan the nature, history, richness in culture, traditions and values and what is modern Kazakhstan today. As a result of the wisdom of these wise men, the country has witnessed the reformation in its social system with establishing modern milestones for a forward looking state, government structures for the comfort of the people. Founder of modern Kazakhstan, the founding President of the national Nur Sultan Nazarbayev is the leader who steered the nation to new horizons after the independence. He led the modernization of the country and society to the next best level through providing various visionary approaches including the latest “Development Strategy of Kazakhstan until 2030”. President Nazarbayev, helped the nation to shed away the old Soviet characteristics with transformative vision to continue having thousand splendid suns in the lives of the country. Society and state was made in coherence through thriving economic, social and political reforms over the period of time. All these wisdom has been made possible by the great men and leaders of the past and present.

The writer is Founder Director, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies