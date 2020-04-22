India Enacts Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020-Implications

On 5 August 2019, PM, Modi’s Government revoked Articles 35 A and 370 of the Indian constitution, which ended Kashmir’s special status (limited autonomy granted earlier vide Article 370), and removed the restrictions for the Indians to buy and own properties in occupied Kashmir. The Government also divided the state into two union territories, to be governed by the Federal Government, by appointing a Lieutenant Governor as the Administrator of each union territory.

To crush the Kashmiris’ reaction, the Modi Government increased the troop level in the state from the previous 700,000 to 1100,000, and clamped the lockdown/ curfew (the curfew still continues even after eight long months) in the valley. All the Kashmiri leaders and the youth have also been arrested and more than 1100,000 security forces are carrying out genocide of the Kashmiris’. Such a long lockdown/curfew and genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims have no parallel in the history of the Indian subcontinent.

Now, a new law, termed as, ‘the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order, 2020’, have been enacted in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which makes the Indians, who have resided for a period of 15 years in the occupied region or have studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10/12 examinations there, eligible for domicile of the state. This major action is aimed at illegally changing the demographic status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory as non-Kashmiris will become its citizens to diminish its Muslim majority status.

Modi is trying to exploit not only the world powers’ preoccupation of fighting with the COVID-19, he is also exploiting the US and other major powers’ commercial and strategic interests linked with India

The people of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, the OIC, fiercely rejected this illegal Indian move, which violates the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and the bilateral agreements signed between Pakistan and India. The Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned India’s new domicile law enacted in Jammu and Kashmir, as the latest illegal action to exploit the international focus on COVID-19 pandemic to push forward the BJP’s Hindutva supremacist agenda in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

As per the News Week dated 6 April 2020, Imran Khan stated that the new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020 clearly violates the 4th Geneva Convention. In his tweets, rejecting the latest Indian action, the prime minister also emphasized on the international community to stop India from this major violation of the UNSC resolutions and international law. He stated, “We stand with the Kashmiris in rejecting this latest Indian attempt to alter the demography of IOK. Pakistan will continue to expose Indian state terrorism in Kashmir and its denial of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination,”.

As per Turkey’s Anadolu Agency dated 4 April 2020, the human rights branch of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), “condemns the promulgation of illegal ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020′ by India, which is an attempt to alter demographic and geographic status of the Indian occupied Kashmir,” it said on Twitter.

The Commission stressed, “the latest Indian action was a violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, OIC and UN Security Council resolutions. The commission demanded India stop human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, abolish “draconian laws” and recognize the Kashmiris’ right to self determination”.

The above discussed Indian action in Jammu and Kashmir of changing the demography of the state by settling the Hindus there is a clever move by India, which, in the long run is going to complicate the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Modi Government in India is taking these measures in the IOK to permanently integrate the state with India. In this context, Modi is trying to exploit not only the world powers’ preoccupation of fighting with the COVID-19, he is also exploiting the US and other major powers’ commercial and strategic interests linked with India.

Modi Government in India probably thinks that with the passage of time, the US and other major powers will reconcile with the unilateral steps being taken by it to alter the status of IOK to two union territories and changing the demography of the state to end its Muslim majority by settling the Hindu population there. And, if the UNSC ever starts insisting on holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, then, by converting the Muslim majority in the Muslim minority in the state, India can opt for a regional plebiscite to be held in IOK and AJ&K, separately, to grab the IOK permanently, and let the AJ&K remain with Pakistan. In other word’s it would mean to make the status quo as a permanent solution through a plebiscite.

In view of the above evolving major change in the Jammu and Kashmir situation, it looks appropriate to suggest that Pakistan should immediately take up a case with the UNSC, that it should hold a meeting and give a ruling through a resolution, that as and when a plebiscite is held in Jammu and Kashmir state, the changes being made in the IOK based on India’s unilateral enactments of Kashmir Re-organization Act of 5 August 2019 and Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Order of 2020, will not be accepted by the UNSC.

The writer is a former Consultant and Research Fellow of Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), and Senior Research Fellow of Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad