Imran Khan to undergo testing after Faisal Edhi catches Covid-19

As reports of Faisal Edhi testing positive for coronavirus emerged on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan also decided to undergo testing for the virus.

Edhi had met Prime Minister Imran Khan last week and donated a Rs 10 million check on behalf of his organisation.

“I am happy to announce that the prime minister, being a responsible prime minister and a responsible citizen, has agreed to get tested on my advice,” prime minister’s personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan announced on Tuesday.

According to a private channel, Edhi is in Islamabad at the moment. He had insisted on being tested since he had been on the ground working with the patients. His family will undergo test for the virus as well. His family said he had insisted on a test whose result came back on Tuesday as positive.

Edhi’s son Saad Edhi said everyone who has come in contact with him will be tested for the virus. According to his test reports, he has no symptoms of the virus at present.

The social worker is in isolation and is in constant contact with his doctor.

Speaking to a private TV channel over phone, Edhi said he started experiencing severe headache and fever on Aril 16. “When this situation continued for the next two days, my friends suggested that I take the test,” he said. “I have no symptoms now but my test came back positive,” he said. “The doctor has told me to self-isolate for a week,” he added. The host and crew of a TV show, where Edhi had made an appearance last week, has also been administered tests and advised to stay at home till the results return.