Bilawal asks govt to reduce petrol price, not increase people’s burden

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has asked the government to reduce the price of petrol in the country after a worldwide reduction in prices and to not increase people’s burden.

This was revealed by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson for the PPP chairman.

“On the one hand the government is committing economic murder by selling petrol at more expensive rates while talking about relief at the same time. This is hypocritical,” he said.

He added that by not decreasing prices, the prime minister was “filling the treasuries of the rich instead of providing relief for the poor”.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari participated in a high-level meeting through video link held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office which was presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday to discuss the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Larkana.

The meeting decided to carry out more tests in the sealed areas of Nawa Tak and Darri Muhalla. It was further decided to distribute ration in these localities during the sealing period.

Sindh Chief Minister told Bilawal that 168 new ventilators have been procured which will be delivered in a week. The CM said that samples of 663 members of Tablighi Jamaat have been obtained out of which 600 have been found negative, 17 have been isolated in their homes and 33 have been quarantined in Tablighi Markaz, five have been shifted to Karachi, and eight are in isolation ward of Chandka Hospital where 20-bed ward has been established. Shah said Rs 360 million funds have also been released and 18,000 ration bags have been prepared out of which 13,635 bags have been distributed. CM further said that Rs 6000 each have also been given to 3313 Zakat beneficiaries. Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, irrigation minister Suhail Anwar Siyal, MNA Khursheed Junejo and Jameel Soomro, political secretary to PPP chairman also participated in the meeting.

Murad Shah while addressing the newsmen said that there is no need of politics now adding we just want to save lives of our people for which people should cooperate with the government by staying at home. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed to utilize development budget in health sector to improve its services further. He saluted the doctors and paramedics who are fighting COVID-19 pandemic on front lines and also thanked Ulema for their cooperation. He said tests are being increased in Larkana and a new laboratory is also being established here after surfacing of more positive cases which will start functioning next week. He said labs are already working in Jinnah Hospital, Karachi University’s Biology Lab and other places. He said we have very good stock of kits and testing has been increased.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nauman Siddique briefed the participants. He said testing has been increased in sealed areas of Nawa Tak and Dari Muhalla where 200 tests have so far been done and 100 tests are being carried out daily. He said 20 ventilators have been installed at Chandka Hospital Isolation Ward which has 52 bed capacity.

After the meeting chief minister Murad Ali Shah visited different areas of the city while driving himself and reviewed the lockdown situation. He found a police mobile near State Life Building wherein five cops were sitting. He stopped and asked them to abide by the SOPs and social distancing as only two men can sit in a car with distance.

Meanwhile, number of Corona Virus patients has jumped to 76 after eleven new cases were detected in Larkana’s Darri Muhalla on Tuesday. According to health department figures seven have recovered and 69 are still under isolation. One person of the family had gone to Raiwind Ijtima and on his return entire household was affected, said Meeran Yousuf, Media Coordinator to the Sindh Health Minister while talking to this Scribe. Darri Muhalla has already been sealed which looked deserted. She said the family has been quarantined at their home.

On the other hand, 224 new novel COVID-19 cases were detected in Karachi, 12 in Hyderabad, five in Badin, two in Benazirabad, three each in Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan, 25 in Khairpur, one each in Dadu, Kashmore, Umerkot and Shikarpur. Four deaths took place in Karachi, one death in Sukkur and thirty have recovered in entire province.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has thanked the ulema for “cooperating with the government so far”. “Mosques are still open and azaan is being delivered every day,” he said while talking to the media in Larkana. “Alvi sahib’s SOPs [decided with the ulema] needs to be followed by worshippers.” “Our first priority is stopping the spread of the virus. Because how will daily wagers survive if they contract corona?

“I want to request the federal government to send text messages to those on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and ask them to take precautions against the virus.”

When asked if people should listen to the premier or Sindh CM, Murad Ali Shah said there “is no discrepancy between us and federal government”.

“We just imposed a lockdown earlier and maybe a stricter one. Otherwise, we’re on the same page [in our approach]. “PM Imran said the other day he doesn’t want the virus to spread. I’m right now saying the same thing.” He also reminded people that diabetics and heart patients should not be exposed to the virus. “If you want to help your elders, don’t go near them.”