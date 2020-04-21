Syra Yousuf celebrates birthday with sisters and daughter at home

Actress Syra Yousuf ringed in her 34th birthday on Monday and shared pictures of the small celebration on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared that she celebrated her birthday with her family at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

In the photographs, Syra Yousaf can be seen posing with her daughter Nooreh, sisters Palwasha and Alishba and their children.

“All you need is love. Not too shabby for a birthday in quarantine,” she captioned the photos.

The starlet also went onto thank everyone for all the heart warming wishes. “I love you all,” she wrote.

On February 29, Syra and her former husband Shahroz Sabzwari made the announcement to end their seven-year marriage following ‘irreconcilable differences’.

They said they hope to continue being the best possible parents for their five-year-old daughter.