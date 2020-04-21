COVID-19 changed the social rituals of deceased’s burial and funeral

In the time of fear and uncertainty, when governments worldwide are adopting emergency powers to protect their citizens against Coronavirus, there are no guarantees how we deal with our dead and funerals. It is regrettable, perhaps, necessary that we are observing our social rituals being altered radically in the short term.

Deaths by certain diseases have never been seen changed social rituals in the past while in current scenario delaying in proposed burial changes are not only be traumatic for families of COVID-19 victims but also becoming dangerous for the other associated People.

Undoubtedly, the emotional impact of altered funeral formats on the living is horrendous. Closed coffin prevent families from seeing, kissing and hugging a loved one, who may have died alone in hospital. And limiting attendance at funerals will upset relatives and friends of the deceased who cannot physically attend.

Sindh government, by its extensive powers has released directives to ensure that bodies are treated with care and respect and that the system does not become overwhelmed.

Director Media, Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), Sajid Hussain told that 10 confirmed deaths of corona affected persons have been buried as per govt’s guidline in the designated graveyards of Karachi. KMC authorities designated five graveyards for the burial of deceased coronavirus patients which included Mohammad Shah Graveyard in North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Zia Colony Graveyard in Orangi 11 ½, Mowach Goth Graveyard on Hub River Road, Korangi Graveyard in Korangi No. 6 and Surjani Town Graveyard in Sector 6-A near the Northern Bypass.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and SHO remain involved at time of funerals. KMC officials and Graveyard’s administration observe entire procedure of funeral to make ensured whether the corona victim’s bodies’ treatment with precautionary measures.

As the doctors certify the cause of death for COVID-19 victims, deaths are registered and handed over to the family member who attends the registrar’s office in person.

To make social distancing easier, funerals can still go ahead to prevent a backlog building up but with attendance limited to immediate family. Protecting not only the small numbers of mourners, but also funeral management team and other graveyard staff that will play a vital role as mortality rates increase.

To prevent transmission of the coronavirus, gravediggers are given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which discorded immediately after once used. PPE equipment protects the user against health or safety risks at work. It can include items such as safety helmets, gloves and eye protection goggles. It costs six thousands to laces. Some NGOs and Indus Hospital are providing this safety equipment to the graveyards’ administration.

Graves are, usually made three-feet deep and two-foot wide while 7.5 feet deep and 4 feet wide graves are being made for the corona victim’s dead bodies. As it is risky burying corona victim’s dead bodies, some gravediggers scared and left to perform this job others who left behind have increased burial prices from Rs 3500 to Rs 6000.

According to the father of Corona victim’s deceased Namaz e Janaza was offered along with five family members other than Imam. His whole family was helplessly in pain and sorrow throughout the prayer. The burial process was itself heart wrenching. The Rescue officials were reluctant to touch the coffin. The coffin had to pull from the ambulance with help of ropes but everyone was scared to tie the coffin. The sight was so painful, a feeble sobbing father tieing the coffin of his son with all his relatives, neighbors, mourners standing there as mere spectators. That’s the story of how the final goodbyes were said amidst pain and trauma. It appeared as if the impalpable tiny virus was powerful enough to annihilate them all.

It has come to know that many people are unsatisfied with the altered funerals without wider social gathering. Funerals provide, which is such an important part of the grieving process, lost as well. Some families are doing live streaming of funerals which may help for those who can’t attend physically.

The deceased’s burial has become entirely changed globally. In view of the mysterious virus global health authorities had to issue altered guidelines on safe burial for victims.

World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended proper disposal of bodies to prevent possible spread from secretions. About mortuary care and post-mortem examination, WHO recommends packing and transporting a body with acute respiratory infection to a morgue, crematorium or burial by ensuring it is fully sealed in an impermeable body bag before being removed from the isolation area to avoid leakage of body fluid.

Following the WHO recommendations Sindh government has issued guidelines for the COVID-19 deceased;

Disinfectants and all necessary equipment including PPE are collected before the funeral process.

As hands hygiene facility there should be Handrub solution, soap and towels.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), included disposable gloves (non-sterile, ambidextrous), disposable gown, face protection goggles, surgical mask, and disposable footwear.

0.5% chlorine solution for disinfection of objects and surfaces.

Graveyard management team including family members involved in the bathing should adopt all PPE measures.

Perform hand hygiene, Wear shoe covers and gown, put on face mask and safety goggles and gloves.

How to bath the deceased body.

The bathing process of diseased body should be done as soon as possible after death, preferably within hours. This bathing process should be performed at least three times in the order; upper right side, upper left side, lower right side and lower left side.

Wrap the deceased body on a neat cloth

After bathing, the body should be wrapped in a simple cloth to respect the dignity of the deceased and then be transported to the mosque or cemetery.

Clean environmental surfaces

Clean environmental surfaces all rooms and objects in the house that were in contact with the deceased by using clean water and detergent. Disinfect with 0.5% chlorine solution.

Dispose PPE and Perform hand hygiene

Shoe covers, Gloves, Goggles/ face shield, Gown, and Mask should be removed and then perform hand sanitizing

Complete funeral process and Send infectious waste to the designated place

For burning the used disposable equipment, organize the incineration of the disposable equipment at designated place. The car used for the funerals needs to be cleaned and disinfected as described above.

"We offered Namaz e Janaza along with five family members other than Imam, wept helplessly in pain and sorrow throughout the prayer. The burial process was itself heart wrenching." Said deceased father.

The Rescue officials were reluctant to touch the coffin. The coffin had to pull from the ambulance with help of ropes but everyone was scared to tie the coffin. His father volunteered. This sight was so painful, a feeble sobbing father tieing the coffin of his son with all his relatives, neighbours, mourners standing there as mere spectators. That’s the story of how the final goodbyes were said amidst pain and trauma. It appeared as if the impalpable tiny virus was powerful enough to annihilate them all.

At the time of filing the story I received a message of a Senior Doctor & lecturer, Muhammad Shahbaz Khan who shares some important advices;

Dr Khan Says, Keep yourself away from Coronavirus news, because whatever you wanted to know about the disease, that’s enough.

Do not try to know about number of deaths due to Coronavirus, because this is not a cricket match that you need to know about the score.

Do not share dead people contact details to others, they may have weak heart and brain after listening this type of news they can get sick.

Do not try to search information about Coronavirus on internet. You may be on risk of getting anxiety and depression.

Always thinking about Coronavirus you may develop depression and anxiety.

Spend your time by reading Quran, islamic education or other interesting books and spend quality work with your family as much as you can. Try to be relax it will enhance your immunity.

Do not trust on social media news without attestation.

Believe in Allah that one day every disease disappears this will be gone soon Inshaallah.