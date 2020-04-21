How can Eid be celebrated in a pandemic?

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated as an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries.

With lockdown measures in place and large gatherings banned, this year’s festivities will be scaled down.

The Indonesian Ulema Council recommends that people living and working in other cities should refrain from visiting their hometowns for the holiday.

It remains unclear if nations will lift or ease lockdown measures for Eid.

Saudia Arabia’s grand mufti has said that, if the outbreak continues, Eid prayers can be performed at home.

“Like it or not, Eid this year will be in a restricted manner,” said Faizal at the National University of Malaysia.

“It will be different. A small, close Eid celebration between small unit members of the family will be organised.

“This will be less fun for kids, and they will remember this era or year to tell their children and future generations.”