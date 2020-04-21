Man kills four-year-old son in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A three-year-old child was murdered by his father in a fit of rage in Rahim Yar Khan.

Police said on Sunday that Liaquat Hussain strangulated his son and hung his corpse by a rope to frame his in-laws in the murder.

The police took the body of the child into custody and shifted it to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

“My father-in-law used to irritate me a lot,” the suspect said. “He took my wife with him yesterday [Friday] after fighting with me.

“I was angry and my son was crying constantly, so I murdered him,” he told the police, confessing his crime.