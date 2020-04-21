PUBG mobile 0.18.0 update reportedly releasing on april 24

It is the last week of PUBG Mobile season 12, and you know what that means. A new update is just around the corner and while a bunch of leaks are already dropping, we have a big list of all the features that can be expected with the next 0.18.0 update. Now mind you, these are referred from some of the beta updates from the global as well as the Chinese version of the game.

According to a report by Fossbytes, the 0.18.0 update is expected to be released on April 24 and it might be over 2GB in size. The new features that might be present in the update include a new version of Miramar map called Miramar 2.0, a Safety Scramble Mode, and a Jungle Adventure Guide Mode, along with some other minor changes. However, these features are already present in the beta version PUBG Mobile and are expected to come to the standard version of the game on April 14.

The game is addictive not just for the gameplay and graphics it offers in the battle arena, but also for the widely played TDM mode. Inspite of the popularity, players have always wanted to get a Ranked Mode in Team Deathmatch(TDM) since the players were getting matched to others who could not play up to their levels. Now, Tencent games seems to have finally taken this into account as the new Ranked Mode in TDM will be similar to the ranking system that is already in the Battle Arena mode.