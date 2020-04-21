Remaining inside is a good way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, and is an important measure to help “flatten the curve” of daily cases that put pressure on our health care system, it could lead to a lesser evil: boredom and stir craziness.

20 things you must do while stuck inside due to a pandemic

1.Text all your exes just in case you have one more thing you wanted to get off your chest.

2.Watch all the really long movies you’ve avoided until now.

3.Download Duolingo, or a similar app, and teach yourself a foreign language.

4.Watch the films that won Oscars for best picture.

5. Watch films that won Independent Spirit Awards for best picture.

6. Watch films that critics say should have won those aforementioned awards.

7. Read all the New Yorker issues piled on your desk.

8.Look at yourself in the mirror. Attempt a self portrait with pencil and paper.

9. Take a bubble bath (bonus: Add a glass of wine).

10. Make a classic cocktail, from negronis to Manhattans and aperol spritzes. Don’t forget the garnish.

11. Coloring books: They’re not just for kids.

16.Make a list of things for which you are grateful.

17. Have your own wine tasting of whatever bottles you have at home. Make up stories about the journey of the grapes to your mouth.

18. Work on your financial planning, such as exploring whether to refinance your loan or ways to save more money.

19. Perfect grandma’s bolognese recipe.

20. Make coffee, but this time study how many beans you use, which types, how hot the water is, how long it brews and whether any of that makes a difference.