Austrian MMA fighter Wilhelm Ott converts to Islam

Austrian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Wilhelm Ott announced his conversion to Islam on April 16, saying the COVID-19 crisis helped him find his faith.

The mixed-martial-arts fighter said that he decided to convert to Islam after more extensively doing his research on the religion during his time in quarantine. He mentioned that Islam gave him the necessary strength in difficult times.

He said in a post on Instagram that Islam has been on his mind for many years, but there were times when he “could do nothing with it.”

The Austrian MMA fighter mentioned said that previously his views were politically influenced about Islam, but the crisis gave him space to come to a decision.