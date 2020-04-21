NASA has released stunning hd photos of jupiter and they’re breathtaking

It seems as though the internet can either be a blessing or a curse. While it can have a lot of stressful news, it can also be a source of fun. And this is true, especially during this difficult time.

But, thanks to the internet, we can enjoy various websites as a distraction. There’s the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for instance. This website features has stunning photos of the cosmos. And, the latest series includes high definition photos of Jupiter, which were taken by the Juno spacecraft.

Meanwhile, NASA has gone far, far away since landing man on the moon. To name just a few achievements, this year celebrates 20 years of the International Space Station orbiting Earth; the Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, has provided mind blowing images of planets and galaxies; and the Curiosity Rover was launched on November 26, 2011 and landed on Mars on August 6, 2012 to determine whether Mars was ever able to support microbial life.