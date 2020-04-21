PM Imran at risk as Faisal Edhi tests positive for COVID-19

Faisal Edhi, the head of one of Pakistan’s largest charity groups, the Edhi Foundation, has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to details, Faisal Edhi’s coronavirus test was conducted in Islamabad.

Earlier, Faisal Edhi had met Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a cheque of Rs10 million for Corona Relief Fund.

According to his son Saad Edhi, Faisal started suffering from symptoms soon after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے فیصل ایدھی کی ملاقات ایدھی فاونڈیشن کی طرف سے ایک کروڑ روپے کا چیک وزیراعظم کورونا ریلیف فنڈ کے لیے وزیر اعظم کو پیش کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/8FuqDOqmD5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 15, 2020

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” he said. Soon after, he got tested for Covid-19 the results of which came back positive today, he added.

Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

In a video message, the charity foundation’s head said, “I am glad that we [Edhi foundation] are working with the government.”

“I urge all critics, opposition, Centre and other parties to forget their differences, stop criticising each other and come on the same page,” he urged.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s focal person on coronavirus, said he will meet the premier in the evening tonight and apprise him of the situation.

“I will speak to the prime minister about this,” Sultan said. “Keeping in mind the situation and what we know about the virus and how it is spread through contact, I will make recommendations.”

The final decision to take the test or not rests with the prime minister, Sultan added.