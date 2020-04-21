Queen Elizabeth II to mark 94th birthday with a virtual party on Zoom

The Queen is set for a virtual birthday party as the lockdown means she cannot be visited by friends and family. She will mark her 94th birthday tomorrow in isolation at Windsor Castle.

Notably, Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly staying at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, with their three children. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

In addition to celebrating the day via Zoom, the Queen has canceled the traditional gun salute that occurs on her birthday for the first time in her 68-year reign. Her Majesty said she did not feel gun salutes would be appropriate given the current climate.

Coronavirus has claimed more than 16,000 lives in Britain to date. Moreover, the Queen’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, has also been canceled due to COVID-19.

The United Kingdom has over 16,000 cases of coronavirus deaths as of the latest data. It has the fifth highest number of COVID-19 casualties around the world.

As a result, the U.K. government is still keeping most business and establishments closed, except for essential services. The stay-at-home orders will remain in place until the middle of May.