8 centrally contracted players given online fitness test

A total of 8 Pakistani Cricketers including former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed along with the other 7 cricketers gave the online fitness test yesterday.

The other seven cricketers are Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Abbas.

In a fitness test procedure released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the players appeared for online fitness test and their fitness was evaluated through 8 drills.

The drills included 60 pushups in a minute with 50 sit ups were a requisite. Some drills had two minutes duration. Notably, all the cricketers were sent a plan and awareness chart.

The training further informed that it was be the fifth fitness test as the cricketers have already gone through four sessions.

“Our priority is to maintain the fitness level of the cricketers despite they being locked in their homes so they don’t have to face fitness issues,” said national team’s strength and conditioning coach/trainer Yasir Malik.

These tests are part of the players’ central contract and in the first week of June, players will have to give the fitness test again.