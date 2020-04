As the holy month is set to begin, the federal government of Pakistan earlier today has announced office timings for the federal government offices during the coming holy month of Ramazan.

According to notification issued by the Establishment Division, the timing from Monday to Thursday for federal government offices working on five days a week would be 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM while on Friday it will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.