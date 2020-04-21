Nation observing death anniversary of National Poet Dr. Allama Iqbal

The death anniversary of Shair-e-Mashriq, Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today (April 21).

Iqbal was known for his legal expertise and political ideologies, but his contributions to urdu literature are unforgettable. He still remembered with books like, ‘Rumuz-i-Bekhudi’, ‘Zabur-i-Ajam’, ‘Payam-i-Mashriq (1923)’, ‘The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam (1930)’, ‘Javid Nama (1932)’, ‘Pas Cheh Bayed Kard ai Aqwam-e-Sharq (1936)’, ‘Bal-i-Jibril (1935)’ and ‘Zarb-i-Kalim (1936)’etc.

Iqbal was among the first who promoted the Two-Nation Theory and gave concept of a separate Muslim state in Indian Subcontinent which culminated nine years after his demise in the creation of Pakistan as country where Muslims of the Indo-Pak subcontinent could live in accordance with the pristine teachings of Islam.

Born on 9 November 1877 in Sialkot, Allama Iqbal died on April 21, 1938 in Lahore where he lays in eternal rest.