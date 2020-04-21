Russian football player dies during training

Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow confirmed Monday that its defender Innokentiy Samokhvalov died at the age of 22 during a training session amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“On April 20, Kazanka defender Innokentiy Samokhvalov died. The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified,” the Russian club said on its website.

“Samokhvalov left a wife and a son,” the statement added. “FC Lokomotiv is shocked by what happened. This is a huge sorrow for our family. We express our condolences to his family and friends.” A club tweet said: “Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend.”

Joining in 2015, Samokhvalov was playing for Lokomotiv Moscow’s reserve team Kazanka in Russia’s third division but he did not make an appearance in Lokomotiv.

It was noted that the players of Lokomotiv Moscow were in quarantine due to the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19), and the Russian football player did individual training at the facilities.

“It’s horrible. The doctors have told us the cause of death was heart failure,” Kazanka coach Alexander Grishin.

Russia is in coronavirus lockdown until April 30 while competitive football has been postponed until May 31.